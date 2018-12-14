DuPont Pioneer to Eliminate 35 Positions in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Employees at DuPont Pioneer are about to start the new year wondering how long they will have their jobs.

The company is anticipating the elimination of 35 positions in Iowa by Jan. 31. A spokesperson says it's part of the organization's alignment with its strategic objectives.

DuPont Pioneer merged with Dow Chemical, and the headquarters went to Delaware instead of Johnston. However, a new agriculture division is coming out of the merger - Corteva Agriscience. It will be a stand-alone company in Iowa.