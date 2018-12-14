Fate OF Waukee School’s COO Decided Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Paid time off could be coming to an end for Waukee School District's COO.

The district placed Eric Rose on paid leave Dec. 7 after an audit uncovered $130,000 in questionable spending. On Monday, the Waukee school board will hold a special meeting to consider Rose's employment status.

Rose faced similar mismanagement allegations back in 2016, but despite a criminal investigation, he was rewarded with a raise. We spoke with the former employee who sparked that investigation.

“I am here for myself and for some closure with what I have been through the last four years," Nicholas Bavas said.

Bavas is a former employee of Waukee School District. “I was a whistle blower. I lost my job and my career for doing the right thing," Bavas said.

Bavas worked under Eric Rose during part of the time a state audit report found the district was misspending money. According to the report, the district misspent more than $130,000 from 2013 to 2017 on things like restaurant trips, out-of-state retreats and office furniture.

The school board will not say if the person referenced in the agenda is Bavas' former supervisor, COO Eric Rose.

“It’s not all about him, it’s the whole top-tier of the administration," Bavas said.

Bavas says he'll keep coming to these meetings until he sees change.