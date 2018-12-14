× Johnston Teen Facing Drug, Weapons Charges Related to Shooting Death

URBANDALE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Johnston man is facing three misdemeanor charges related to the shooting death of Anthony Taylor earlier this week.

Kyle Edward McGhghy is being charged with Carrying Weapons, Providing a Weapon to a Person Under 21 Years Old and Possession of Schedule I Marijuana. He was booked on Thursday into the Polk County Jail and has bonded out.

Urbandale Police say the arrest is related to the shooting death of Anthony Taylor on December 9th at an Urbandale home. Police have ruled Taylor’s accidentally shot himself.