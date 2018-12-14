Last Winter Farmer’s Market Brings Inspiration to Last Minute Holiday Gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – People can find inspiration for last minute gifts at the Winter Farmer’s Market.

The market features over 130 vendors.

“The Jelly Lady” features unique jams and jelly flavor products. People can purchase regular size containers or small stocking stuffer.

You can find “They Jelly Lady” on the ground floor of the Capital Square on the southeast side of the building.

Another vendor featured at the market is “Timeless Prairie Orchard.” You can find their new apple “evercrisp” and dried evercrisp for sale.

“Timeless Prairie Orchard” is located on the first floor of the Capital Square.

The last Winter Farmers Market is December 14th and 15th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Saturday market will return in the spring.

The Winter Farmer’s Market is located at the Capital Square in downtown Des Moines. 400 Locust Street, Des Moines.