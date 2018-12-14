× University of Iowa Bans Four Fraternities for Hazing and Alcohol Violations

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is banning four fraternities for hazing and alcohol violations.

The chapters include Delta Chi, Sigma Nu, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Kappa Sigma. The university placed a moratorium on events with alcohol for fraternities after the death of a student last year. Greek leaders have been working on a plan to improve culture within fraternities and sororities. They are looking at risk management, peer accountability and recruitment. The recommendations will be released next semester.