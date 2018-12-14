× Waukee School Board Will Hold Closed Meeting on “Professional Competency” of an Employee Friday Night

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Board of Education will meet in closed session on Friday evening, eight days after a report from the State Auditor accused the district of $130,000 in questionable spending.

The board will meet at 5:30pm on Friday at the Waukee District Office at 560 SE University Avenue. According to the agenda posted online the board will open the meeting, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and then go into closed session. The agenda lists the purpose of the closed session as:

“To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”

The name of the individual whose competency is being evaluated is not being released.

On Thursday, December 6th the State Auditor’s Office released a report that labeled $130,000 in spending by the district in the last four years as “not in the best interest of taxpayers.” That included $80,000 spent on out-of-state retreats and $20,000 spent on furniture for the Superintendent’s Office. District officials and some members of the school board have defended the spending.

The audit was ordered after requests from legislators and Waukee residents complained about Waukee Schools Chief Operating Officer Eric Rose. Rose was placed on paid administrative leave the day after the audit was released.

Rose was investigated by Waukee Police in 2016 following complaints about his management. That investigation found Rose was keeping school property at his home, ordering school employees to run private errands for him and illegally altering employee time cards. Waukee Police found cause for criminal charges to be filed. However the office of Dallas County Attorney Wayne Reisetter declined to press charges. Reisetter has refused to comment on that decision, saying the investigation is still open.

Following the conclusion of that investigation Rose was given a pay raise by the Waukee School District.