VAN METER, Iowa -- On Saturday morning, thousands of wreaths will be laid on the graves of Iowa veterans, just in time for the holidays.

Wreaths Across America, a national non-profit, will deliver more than 2,900 wreaths Saturday to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery outside Van Meter. Volunteers will then spread out with arms full of greenery to decorate each gravesite in the cemetery. The charity helped decorate graves in Boone Thursday night.