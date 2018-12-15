× Diocese of Des Moines Loses Over $45,000 Due to Cybertheft

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines lost $45,880.90 in funds after being victim to an online phishing scam.

On Thursday, Dec. 13, an unknown person or group impersonated a diocesan employee and requested the transfer of funds. The diocese expects most of the funds will be recovered through insurance.

The Diocese of Des Moines does not suspect any of its staff of malfeasance.

“We expect the investigation to show that this was someone from outside the diocese’s employment who illegally obtained funds that are used to help people grow in their faith,” said Bishop Richard Pates. “The transfer of funds was clearly a mistake, the result of a misinterpretation of our policy.”

Bishop Pates said they will review financial controls to strengthen security.

Law enforcement has been notified of the theft, and the diocese will follow up on the conclusion of the investigation.