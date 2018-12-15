× Grand Avenue Bridge Closed as Police Conduct Water Recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — At 12:45 p.m. Saturday, witnesses saw a man wading in the water underneath the Grand Avenue Bridge in Des Moines.

Witnesses say the man was about 30 feet off the bank when he disappeared underneath the surface of the water. The witnesses then notified the police.

Police arrived and used boats to search for the man. During the initial search, police did not find the man. They are now switching from a water rescue to a water recovery, in an attempt to find a body.

Grand Avenue Bridge will be closed until further notice.

We will update when more information becomes available.