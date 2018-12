Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The final Hy Vee Classic is in the books.

Game 1 was the marquee matchup and it was a god one. Iowa State rallied in the 2nd half to beat upstart Drake 77-68. The Clones went on a 19-5 run to end the game. Michael Jacobson led the way with 22 points. Nick McGlynn scored 19 for the Bulldogs.

Game 2 was a blowout from the start. Iowa beat UNI 77-54. The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 38-15 lead and never looked back. Tyler cook and Luka Garza each scored 17 points for Iowa.