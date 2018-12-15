Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- Thousands of wreaths now lay on the headstones of Iowa veterans.

On Saturday morning, families and volunteers helped place wreaths at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Adel. The event is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America organization. Organizers say the wreaths are not meant to serve as holiday decorations but are to honor and remember the lives lost. For some, the ceremony was personal.

“I know I’ll see him some day again, so I just enjoy being out here being with all the others that have family members that also sacrificed their lives,” said Mary Lee Kozial, wife of a veteran.

Raising money for the annual event gets tougher each year, organizers say. This year, it cost nearly $43,000. Fundraising efforts have already begun for next year.