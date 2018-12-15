× Waukee School District’s COO Eric Rose Turns Himself in on Three Felony Charges

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Embattled Waukee School District COO Eric Rose turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail Saturday morning.

Rose, who came under fire after a 2016 investigation and a 2018 state audit was charged with two counts of soliciting to commit a felony and one count of felonious misconduct in office.

On Thursday, December 6th the State Auditor’s Office released a report that labeled $130,000 in spending by the district in the last four years as “not in the best interest of taxpayers.” That included $80,000 spent on out-of-state retreats and $20,000 spent on furniture for the Superintendent’s Office. District officials and some members of the school board have defended the spending.

Rose is being held on a $15,000 bond, and each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The school district released a statement reading:

We learned today of the charges filed against Eric Rose from the media reports. The Board of Education will hold their previously scheduled meeting on Monday morning to discuss the employment status of Eric Rose.

This is a developing story.