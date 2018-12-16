× Evelyn K. Davis Center Finds New Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines community outreach center will soon have a new and bigger home.

The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families isn’t moving far. Its new location will be across University Avenue on the DMACC Urban Campus. The school’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the decision last week.

“It’s rewarding for the fact that we have been able to help as many people as we have and that those efforts are being recognized. It allows us to be able to do more for the community,” says the center’s director, Marvin DeJear.

The center already offers educational programs, job training and resources to low-income families. DeJear says a space twice the size will allow them to broaden its outreach.

“Sometimes people think of us as serving the ‘hard to serve populations’ but we have started to ramp up services for the moderate to middle class people that come in. We think a lot of times the people in the middle are forgotten about.”

The center is expected to relocate sometime in the spring of 2019. The center’s existing space will go toward helping its neighboring tenant, the C Fresh Market. The grocery store plans to use the space as a part of an expansion project.