× Fire Destroys Hamilton County Shed and Road Trucks

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa- Fire early Sunday morning destroyed the shed housing most of the road equipment for Hamilton County.

The county lost seven pick-up trucks, and two snow plow trucks. There were no injuries in the fire.

County Engineer Nicole Stinn, credited county employees quick work in removing some county equipment to the Iowa DOT Equipment Center on the south edge of town.

Stinn said they are fortunate to not be in a snowstorm now. She indicated that the county should still be able to maintain service to county roads, should a snow event happen.

Firefighters were called to the facility around 4:30 after a passer-by noticed smoke. Three area fire departments assisted the Webster City Fire Department in battling the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.