× Insiders December 16, 2018: A $117 Million Waterway Project, Progress Iowa’s Upcoming Holiday Party, Jeff Kaufmann on the future of the Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa — A $117 million project would redevelop downtown Des Moines and the region’s 150 miles of connected waterways to let people canoe, kayak, zipline and rock climb. Greg Edwards, of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the project is “a total game changer for the region, as far as tourism goes.” Dave Price speaks with supporters of the project to find out what benefits it could bring to Iowa.

Progress Iowa's Matt Sinovic joins the show. Progress Iowa's upcoming holiday party will host potential 2020 presidential candidates. Sinovic discusses who Democratic activists are looking at for possible 2020 presidential candidates.

President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen is going to prison for three years after he admitted to lying to congress about coordinating hush money payments with women claiming affairs with Trump. Cohen was also busted for tax evasion. Senator Chuck Grassley tells Insiders what concerns him as another member of Trump's circle admits to breaking the law.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann gives his thoughts on Michael Cohen's prison sentence and if it means anything for the president. Kaufmann discusses whether early voting in Texas and California will impact the Iowa Caucuses and candidates with fewer resources.

Kaufmann sits down for Insider's Quick 6.