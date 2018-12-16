Jury Selection Begins Monday in Case of Anti-Violence Activist Charged With Hurting a Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the case of a Des Moines anti-violence activist who is charged with hurting a child.

46-year-old Calvetta Williams is charged with child endangerment causing physical injury. Police arrested Williams, an in-home daycare provider, last August.

A mother of a child in her care claimed her daughter received bruises and scratches on her cheek and forehead. Williams can no longer operate a childcare business until the criminal case is settled. Williams is one of the founders of the organization "Mothers Against Violence."