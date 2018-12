Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hope Ministries is making its final push to serve thousands of Iowans this holiday season.

Tomorrow is the last day to request a free meal for Christmas. Hope Ministries will serve and deliver 2,500 meals to homeless, low-income or homebound Iowans on Christmas day. To reserve a meal, call 515-265-4277.

The deadline to order a meal is 4:30 p.m. Monday. Meals will also be served at the Hope Cafe on 6th Avenue in Des Moines starting at noon on Christmas.