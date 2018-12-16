× No Questions Asked, Free Christmas Dinner Served Thanks to Local Business Owners

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple business owners and a church in Des Moines joined together Sunday to serve a free Christmas dinner to people in need.

“We’re all different people, from different areas of the world, different nationalities, different races, [coming] together to kind of create something like this for the community,” said MJ Mendoza, owner of Made4Mandkind clothing.

A group, World Entertainment, made up of local business owners and friends, was searching for a way to give back to the Des Moines community. They came up with a new event, the Free Christmas Dinner. Working with Lifesong Church of the Open Bible, they held a no questions asked, meal for families who may be in need.

They had over 800 fried wings and numerous sides and desserts for anyone who showed up from 3-6 p.m.