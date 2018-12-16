Shoppers Buy From Local Small Businesses at ‘Procrastinators Gift Market’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Shoppers looking for some last-minute Christmas gifts got a chance to buy local at Valley Junction on Sunday.

Organizers held a last-minute pop-up market billed as a "procrastinators gift market." Located at The Hall in West Des Moines, the market featured more than a dozen small businesses under one roof. The market offered handmade apparel, artwork, jewelry and more. Shoppers also got the chance to sample The Hall's handcrafted cocktails and craft beer. The producers of Market Day, one of central Iowa’s longest running craft shows, helped make this event happen.

“We have 19 vendors here today. In terms of people coming through here, we'll probably have well over a thousand that will come through here, if not closer to two thousand,” said Nick Kuhn, owner of The Hall.

A percentage of the proceeds went to benefit the Justice League of Food, a nonprofit helping to provide former Iowa inmates with training in food service.