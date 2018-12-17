× 500 Hams to be Given Away at ‘Hams for the Holidays’ Event Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee employees, along with the Des Moines Police and Fire departments, are teaming up Monday afternoon to help provide holiday dinner for families in need.

Monday marks the second annual Hams for the Holidays campaign.

Five-hundred hams will be given away to benefit families in need this holiday season.

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. at Evelyn K. Davis Park, 1400 Forest Avenue in Des Moines. It will continue to 6:00 p.m. or until all the hams have been given out.