Child Endangerment Trial Delayed Again for Calvetta Williams

DES MOINES, Iowa – The trial of a Des Moines anti-violence activist who is accused of hurting a child has been delayed again.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Monday in the case of 46-year-old Calvetta Williams. She is charged with child endangerment causing physical injury.

Her trial in the matter has already been delayed at least three times. A status conference is now scheduled for December 20th to set a new date for the trial.

Police arrested Williams, an in-home daycare provider, last August. A mother of a child in her care claimed her daughter received bruises and scratches on her cheek and forehead.

Williams can no longer operate a childcare business until the criminal case is settled.

She is one of the founders of the organization Mothers Against Violence.