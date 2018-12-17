New Restaurant Inspired by Friendly Roosevelt & Dowling Rivalry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – A brand new bar and grill opens Monday with a “hometown” feel.

The name “Teddy Maroon's” is inspired by the two owners who both went to Roosevelt and Dowling Catholic High School.

Managing Partner Chris Diebel said having the restaurant on Ingersoll in Des Moines is the perfect fit.

“We really wanted to create a place that would be a neighborhood melting pot. We want this place to be a fun, casual, environment where people come often and meet friends, meet family and of course have a little fun with the rivalry that is Roosevelt and Dowling that is in this neighborhood,” Diebel said.

Diebel said the yearbooks are re-opened across the walls throughout the restaurant. You will find images dating back to the 1930s from both high schools.

In their private dining room you will find books scattered on the wall to represent a library and novels that were once read in an English class.

The restaurant features a contemporary American menu.

“Our burgers are named after different areas of town, neighborhoods, streets. We’ve got one called the Bulldog that is an obvious nod to Drake. We’ve got some really great burgers as well, and the flavor profiles really differ greatly on those,” Diebel said.

Diebel said on the weekends the grill will stay open until midnight.

There is a lunch and dinner menu available throughout the week. On the weekends people can find an additional brunch menu.

Diebel said when the weather warms up people will be able to dine outside on their patio.

There is street parking and a back lot available behind the building. Diebel said they will validate your parking up to two hours.

Teddy Maroon’s is located 2301 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. People can call 515-212-4900 to make a reservation or go online.