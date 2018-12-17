× Police Identify Man Pulled from Des Moines River Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man whose body was pulled from the Des Moines River over the weekend.

Police say a witness saw 30-year-old Kevin Billingsley, of Des Moines, in the water just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday about 30 feet from the bank of the river. He then disappeared underneath the surface near the Grand Avenue bridge.

Rescue crews tried to locate Billingsley immediately, even shutting down the bridge to make it easier to search.

Billingsley’s body was discovered a few hours later.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.