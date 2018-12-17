Second Half of Farmer Trade Payments Delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A second round of payments for farmers hurt by the trade war with China are still on hold.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Steve Censky was in Iowa on Thursday to talk with agriculture leaders and farmers. He says the top issues they discussed were trade and the Market Facilitation Program (MFP).

The first round of the nearly $12 billion in payments doled out $1.65 a bushel for soybeans, a cent per bushel for corn, and eight dollars a head for hogs. Capped at $125,000 per farmer.

The USDA has delayed revealing any updates since early December.

But with farmers planning for the next crop year, there is a need to know if the second half of payments will be available.

Censky says, "We know that farmers are going to start to visit with their bankers, talk about financing for their next year coming up. Either right now or after the first of the year so the time is now to make that announcement and make those payments made"

Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney was with Censky, she appreciates the access USDA leadership has given Iowa producers.

She says farmers were happy with how smoothly and quickly the first round of payments went, even though they would prefer to have open trade.