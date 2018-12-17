Two Unhurt After Escaping Early Morning House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were able to escape their home early Monday morning after a fire broke out on Des Moines’ east side.

Fire crews were called to a home at the corner of E. 27th Court and Garfield Ave. at 3:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, there were flames coming from all sides of the house.

District Chief Kerry Schneider says they fought the fire defensively for about 15 to 20 minutes before firefighters were able to get inside the home. The fire was knocked down pretty quickly.

Schneider says the home is potentially a complete loss.

Two adults were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.