Waukee School Board Accepts Eric Rose’s Resignation in Lieu of Termination

WAUKEE, Iowa – The Waukee School Board has voted to accept COO Eric Rose’s resignation in lieu of termination.

The action was taken at an emergency meeting Monday morning during a closed session.

The school district issued the following statement regarding the meeting:

“The Waukee Community School District Board of Education voted on Monday, December 17, at a special meeting to accept the immediate resignation of Eric Rose as chief operations officer. This resignation was submitted and approved in lieu of a termination recommendation previously scheduled to be brought to the Board on Monday by Superintendent Cindi McDonald. As part of the separation agreement, the Board will be paying Rose his earned vacation days. Rose has provided the District a full release of all claims and has agreed to a covenant not to bring legal action against the District in the future. The District decided to accept Rose’s resignation in lieu of termination in an effort to put immediate closure to this matter and help ensure that District staff can now remain focused on the positive work they are doing for the students of this District and not be further distracted by potential claims, suits or other issues related to Mr. Rose and his employment with the District.”

The meeting came after Rose turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail over the weekend after being charged with three felonies. He faces two counts of soliciting to commit a felony and one count of felonius misconduct in office.

He is accused of using school district equipment at his home, giving access to school facilities to family members, and falsifying time cards for employees – among other issues.

An audit was released earlier this month that revealed the district misspent more than $130,000 from 2013 to 2017. The money was used on things like restaurant trips, out of state retreats, and office furniture.

Plus, the district has paid three former employees $1.3 million in settlements after they lost their jobs after complaining about Rose’s behavior.

The Dallas County Attorney’s Office has yet to reveal why they believe they have enough evidence to file charges.

Roses’ attorney Grant Woodard says the charges will not hold up once in court.

“Truth be told it really doesn’t take much to get charges filed against someone in this state. We ourselves are sort of in the investigatory period of this ourselves so we’re seeing what evidence if any the state has against my client,” said Woodard.

Rose had been on paid administrative leave.