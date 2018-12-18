× Arson Charge Filed Against Homeowner’s Son in East Side Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have made an arrest in connection with a fire they say was intentionally set Monday morning at an east side Des Moines home.

Thirty-four-year-old Kyle Lincoln was booked into the Polk County Jail shortly after 11:00 p.m. Monday night. He is charged with first degree arson and second degree theft.

Police say Lincoln is responsible for starting a fire at a home in the 1300 block of E. 27th Court early Monday morning. They say the fire stemmed from a domestic incident in the home. Lincoln is the son of the homeowner.

Flames were coming from all sides of the home when firefighters arrived shortly before 4:00 a.m. Crews were able to get the fire out pretty quickly, but the damage done by the flames means the home is likely a complete loss.

Two people were able to get out of the home safely.

Police say the theft charge is because Lincoln took a family member’s vehicle from the scene when he fled.