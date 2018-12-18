× Clarke County Attorney Michelle Rivera Arrested For OWI and Child Endangerment

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Departing Clarke County Attorney Michelle Rivera has been arrested for an alcohol-related incident for the second time.

According to a criminal complaint, someone called Clarke County dispatch about an erratic driver on Friday. The caller said the driver parked and went inside the Clarke County courthouse. The responding officer says Rivera showed several signs of intoxication and noticed the odor of alcohol on her breath.

Further investigation found that Rivera had driven her daughter to day care minutes before the call came in. Rivera is being charged with Operating While Intoxicated and Child Endangerment.

Rivera was also charged with Public Intoxication in October this year for allegedly being drunk in the courtroom.