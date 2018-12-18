× Eric Rose Facing 4th Charge; Pleads Not Guilty

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Former Waukee Schools chief operating officer Eric Rose is now facing a fourth charge in connection with alleged misconduct while in office.

According to online court records, Monday a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of a restricted donor by a public employee was added to the three felonies Rose is charged with.

The charge stems from something Rose already admitted to during an internal investigation two years ago. He used his connections within the district to solicit donations for his son’s hockey team from district vendors. Iowa’s law doesn’t allow public employees to use their position for financial gain.

Rose was charged over the weekend with two counts of soliciting to commit a felony and one count of felonius misconduct in office.

The charges claim Rose altered time cards for district employees and told another employee to alter time cards.

Rose was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month. Monday morning, the school board held an emergency meeting where they accepted Rose’s resignation in lieu of termination.

A written plea of not guilty has been entered on all charges and he has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Rose will next appear in court Dec. 28th.