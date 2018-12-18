New Ordinance Cracks Down on Illegitimate Massage Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Red Rose Spa at 4044 SE 14th St in Des Moines is just one of nearly 30 businesses in the metro that are listed on a questionable website we found. The website describes itself as a platform for providers offering body rubs and sensual massages to clients in major cities across the U.S.

When we went to the Red Rose Spa and asked employees inside if they were licensed, they said they were. However, a closer inspection at the license shown to us with Shujing Sun's name on it revealed the license expired on March 15, 2018.

This is the kind of issue that a new city ordinance will be cracking down on.

"If you`re a licensed massage professional in our community, you need to have your license posted as you come in the front door," said At-Large City Council Member Chris Coleman. "And, if we go in and there's people working there that are not licensed that are performing any service that is covered under the state law, we`re gonna shut that business down."

Cassie Sampson is the owner of East Village Spa, and she's been very vocal on this issue.

"As a licensed massage therapist, since 2005, it is frustrating to see such an increase in these illegitimate businesses that are masquerading as massage practices," said Sampson.

Without singling out any businesses in particular, Sampson says the illegitimate massage businesses confuse the public about what legitimate massage therapists do as health providers.

"I feel like the influx of these businesses in our community does make it less safe for my colleagues, my employees, for me to be practicing," said Sampson. "Members of the public are just confused about what massage therapy means because they're using these phrases when it's not what they`re doing."

Police say the new ordinance will give authorities the tools they need to enforce the law and shut down the illegitimate places.

"Knowing something and having the probable cause to make an arrest are two different things," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. "So, we know, the neighbors know. It's not hard to spot it, you know. If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it's a duck, but you can't just go arrest a duck for being a duck."