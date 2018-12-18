× One Year After Plaza Lanes Fire, Rebuilding Plans Remain Unknown

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday marks one year since the Plaza Lanes bowling alley went up in flames.

All that’s left of the former bowling alley and restaurant on Douglas Avenue is the foundation. Some adjacent businesses were also relocated due to water damage from extinguishing that fire.

Investigators say the fire was caused by oily rags that spontaneously combusted.

The owners have said very little about their plans for the site, only that they’d like to build a bigger and better family entertainment center. They have not released any sort of timeline for construction to begin.

Watch the Facebook live event we posted of our raw feed during the 2017 fire: