Ribbon-Cutting Postponed For Outdoor Ice Rink in Ames

AMES, Iowa — The ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new outdoor ice skating rink in Ames has been postponed due to unseasonably warm weather, says City of Ames.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was originally planned for Wednesday, Dec. 19, but it will now be rescheduled for January. Details for the rescheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony will be released when finalized.

Two new ice rinks will soon be located at South River Valley Park in Ames. The Iowa Wild hockey team and Wells Fargo teamed up to donate one of the rinks. One rink will be used for ice hockey, while the other rink is reserved for skating. There will be no fee required to use either of the rinks, but users will need to bring their own equipment. The rinks will be located in the green space south of 13th Street in Ames.

The rinks will stay open this season as long as weather permits the ice to remain frozen.