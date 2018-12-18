Time Running Out For Last-Minute Online Christmas Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time is running out for last-minute shoppers who are hoping packages will arrive to their destination by Christmas.

For online shoppers, popular retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy guarantee delivery by Christmas, but you have to place your order by Thursday, Dec. 20.

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx recommend sending packages by this Friday, Dec. 21.

You can ship as late as Dec. 22 with "priority mail express" from the U.S. Postal Service, but it'll likely cost you more than the gift itself.

Believe it or not, FedEx says with their same-day service, they will pick up and deliver your packages cross-country on Christmas Day.

Bottom line, get those packages out as soon as possible.