Victims Of Violent Attacker Speak Out Over Possible Parole

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A habitual violent attacker could be a free man on Wednesday.

In 2012, 38-year-old Scott Parks was sentenced to 15 years prison for assaulting and brutally beating a Des Moines woman. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Parks’ tentative release date is six months from now. A victim tells us, his good-time credit shaved nearly ten years off his sentence.

“He took me hostage in my home. He beat me for four and a half hours using his hands knees and feet he hit me with a rod iron cross," Tiffany Allison said.

Not only did Allison survive her attacker, she must face him every time he has a parole hearing. “We are begging them to keep him behind bars," Allison said.

Back in 2009, Parks attacked Allison in Des Moines. “Knocked me out through strangulation and urinated on me," Allison said.

After that attack, Parks was sentenced to two and a half years but was released early. Parks served only ten months.

“It was a devastating assault to say the very least," Allison said.

Then a year later, Parks did it again. This time he attacked Jill Saunders.

That landed him a 15-year sentence.

“I had to drudge up the horrors he put me through and dig up the horrors he put me through,” Saunders said back in 2018.

Parks has served almost five years, and he is scheduled to go before the Iowa Board of Parole. It's his fourth attempt to get out early.

“It takes a very serious emotional and physical toll every time. It’s really hard with the potentiality that he might be released. That changes everything about life," Allison said.

Iowa's policy allows inmates early release for good behavior. Allison says offenders could get nearly one and a half days off for every day served.

Allison says her brutal beating prompted her to start a group called Soaring Hearts. The goal is to pass the Violent Habitual Offender Bill and help others who have gone through something similar.

Parks’ parole hearing will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Iowa Department of Corrections Office.