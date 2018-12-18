× Visit New York on a Curated Theater Tour with the Des Moines Playhouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Since the spring of 1983, the Des Moines Community Playhouse has been curating trips to New York City. The annual Best of Broadway New York Theater Tour is in May and it costs $2249 per person. There are only around 30 spots available and 15 spots are already taken by people who make this trip every single year.

The four-day tour includes the plane ride, three nights in the Renaissance in Times Square, and three Broadway shows. Two of which are the hit shows of the season, where tickets can be hard to come by. The first show is Tootsie, a new musical based on the Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange film.

“It was fabulous, it was funny, it was clever, it was touching, and it kept moving. Very often, when a musical is made from a movie, you feel like it’s a strain to make all of those things happen, that is not the case for Tootsie,” Des Moines Community Playhouse Artistic Director John Viars said.

The second show is To Kill a Mockingbird, a play based on the novel of the same name by Harper Lee.

“Aaron Sorkin, the producer, got the rights to make it just a little more talking to our culture than the original one was. A lot of things have changed in that and yet it keeps the flavor of the original book,” Viars said.

Then visitors get to choose the third show they want to see.

“They go off Broadway, they go to the Opera, they’ll go to a Met’s game, they do anything on that Saturday night. We also can add plays. You can squeeze in a Saturday matinee and make it four shows,” Viars said.

There are two chances to go on this trip; May 2nd – 5th and May 9th – 12th.

It is $2,248 per person and you can register at dmplayhouse.com.