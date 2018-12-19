Consignment with a Cause at Local Gordmans Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gordmans is known for its steep discounts but this year shoppers can save even more money after the store partnered with an online consignment shop to allow customers to browse items in store.

But this is more than just secondhand shopping.

Gordmans has teamed up with online consignment shop, ThredUP. Gordmans agreed to this partnership with ThredUP because of a trend they have seen with people wanting to shop consignment instead of buying new.

“I just think we live in a world now where we really value our dollar and want to get the most out of it and so if we can reuse and recycle, we’re going to go for that, before we buy brand new,” Gordmans Store Manager Ashley Bruce said.

Racks of clothes sit in a small corner of the Gordmans on the South Side of Des Moines, all at discounted prices. A J. Crew blazer, originally almost $200 is on sale for $33.98. An Ann Taylor Loft bracelet, originally $30, is going for $9.98.

You can also clean out your own closet by putting your donated clothes in ThredUp's Clean Out Kits. You can either bring the kits to Gordmans or put them into the mail with the already paid postage. For every Clean Out Kit of donated clothes Gordmans receives, ThredUP will make a donation on their behalf to Girls Inc.

“It’s an organization that gives back to local communities, to the girls in the community helping them learn how to lead healthy and productive lifestyles, through different programs and stuff like that,” Bruce said.

There are two ThredUP locations inside Gordmans in Des Moines: Gordmans at 1200 E Army Post Road, Des Moines, and Gordmans at 2590 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines.

Gordmans opened these ThredUP pop-ups a month ago and are thinking of keeping them permanently.