Des Moines Activist Returns Following 10 Day Visit to Tijuana Migrant Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines activist is back in Iowa after what she calls an eye - opening experience at the U.S. Mexico border.

"Some people didn't understand why I was going down there but I went because of the way the migrants are being treated. It's immoral. It's unjust," says Bonnie Brown.

Brown traveled to the border to help hand out food, water and clothing to the migrant caravan. She says what she saw in the camps in Tijuana was a stark contrast to what's being portrayed in the media.

"I met so many incredible people and they are not dangerous. They are not violent people. These are families and children who want to give their families a better life and better future," Brown says. She spent nearly two weeks at the border fighting for the rights of asylum seekers.

"We walked three miles from the Pacific Oceans to the San Diego, Tijuana border to make a statement that love knows no borders, walls should not be built between us and to de-fund ICE."

The activist says 400 other activist and religious leaders held a non - violent protest at the border last week. In the process, Brown says she an about 30 others were detained by U.S. Border and Protection officials.

"They ended up arresting us. We had our feet planted on the ground those of us on the front. They tried pushing us back and when they couldn`t they through us to the ground and took us into custody."

Brown was formally charged with non - conformity to federal law enforcement directives.

"To me it's worth it. It's something I believe in and that I'm fighting for. So it didn`t bother me to get arrested. I knew what I was fighting for and I knew I was doing the right thing."

Brown's California court date is pending.