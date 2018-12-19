× Des Moines, ARL to Begin Trap-Neuter-Release Program for Feral Cats

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city leaders say the controversial “trap-neuter-release” method will be the best solution to control the number of feral cats in the city.

The Des Moines city council unanimously approved the ordinance change Monday night.

It allows the Animal Rescue League to trap the cats and then take them in to alter, vaccinate, ear-tip and finally return healthy, neutered cats to the areas where they’ve been living.

The ARL says this method is more effective than permanently removing the cats once trapped, as it prevents other feral felines from moving into the vacated territories.

“It’s going to take time, it’s going to take community effort, but when we all come together, like the city council did last night, we’re going to do what communities have done all across this country and really brought cat populations truly under control in a humane manner,” said ARL CEO Tom Colvin.

The new program takes effect on March 1st.