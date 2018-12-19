× New Sheriff Takes Reins in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The new Polk County Sheriff was sworn in Tuesday and he’s no stranger to the department.

Kevin Schneider is taking over for Bill McCarthy, who retired at the end of November.

Sheriff Schneider started out in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 1981. He’s aware he has some big shoes to fill and is looking forward to continuing the department’s positive path.

During Schneider’s 37 years in the sheriff’s office he’s worked in every division, and at every job in the department.

Sheriff Schneider will serve out the remainder of McCarthy’s term until the next election in 2020.