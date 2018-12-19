× Promise City Company Solves Internet Connection: Launching Own Service

PROMISE CITY, Iowa- Lockridge Lumber of Promise City had a problem with their internet. It was too slow, and unreliable.

“We were just getting frustrated on our end, we do our house quote, and right before you hit save the internet would go down we lose that quote,” said Caleb Housh, whose family runs the business. “So we couldn’t really find anything to fulfill our needs as far as an internet service provider goes.”

The company has grown to open stores in Chariton, Centerville, and Unionville, Missouri. The internet bill was around $40,000 for the company for service which was undependable.

One day a customer in the store heard about the frustrations they had with internet service. This customer has some expertise in building internet service providers, so he offered to help. After some conversation he agreed to help them launch their own internet service.

The company began to construct towers to beam the internet signal around the service area.

People would ask questions, what are you doing, so we told him the internet service down here was not the best and we were trying to create our own in-house network,” said Housh. “People started asking a questions,hey can I get on your network?”

So Lockridge began to consider, this could be a business serving other customers also in need of internet service.

“We’ve got an interest from six counties, we’ve got about 30 or 40 test customers are there right now,” said House.

If you would like more information on Lockridge Networks, check out their Facebook site.