Teen Country Singer Chevel Shepherd Wins ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” has crowned a new winner.

Chevel Shepherd, a 16-year-old from New Mexico, sang her way to the Season 15 title.

“My heart was kind of like pounding because I didn’t know what was going to happen. I knew either way I was going to be super happy,” Shepherd said.

The win came hours after Shepherd’s performance of the original tune “Broken Hearts” shot to the top of the iTunes charts.

“She’s an innate story teller. That’s a country singer, through and through. Like, the great ones are like that,” celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson said after Shepherd’s win.

The next season of “The Voice” begins in late February, with John Legend joining the coaching ranks for the first time alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

