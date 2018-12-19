× Threat Prompts Police Presence at Johnston’s Summit Middle School

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police will be on campus, keeping an eye on Summit Middle School Wednesday after the school learned of a threat of violence.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Summit Middle School principal Christopher Billings wrote the threat was posted by an individual to social media and later deleted. Police went to the individual’s home and searched for weapons, they also spoke with adults in the home.

Police say it was an isolated incident and the person who made the threat does not have access to any weapons. Principal Billings says that person will not be at school Wednesday.

School officials say they’re confident Summit is safe for students and that police handled the matter appropriately. However, the school is excusing student absences Wednesday if parents do not feel comfortable sending their child to classes. Make sure to give the school a call and inform them if your child is staying home.