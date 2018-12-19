× Woman Stabbed at Des Moines Homeless Camp

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is recovering after a stabbing at a homeless camp in Des Moines early Wednesday morning.

Des Moines police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. They say the woman was stabbed in the leg with a large folding knife after an argument with her boyfriend near the camp in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not released the name of the suspect and no arrest have been made.