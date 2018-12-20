Basketball Fans Receive Early Christmas Gift With Iowa-Drake Women’s Game Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University coach Jennie Barancyzk has not shied away from scheduling the best. A loss to top-ranked Notre Dame in November followed by victory the next day over number twelve South Carolina. On Friday, the Bulldogs welcome fifteenth ranked Iowa to Des Moines.

This is the 51st meeting between the Hawkeyes and twenty-fifth ranked Bulldogs with the all-time series knotted at 25-25 a piece. The Bulldogs are balanced but coming off a close loss to Iowa state where three bulldogs scored twenty or more points. For the Hawkeyes, Senior Megan Gustafson is coming off Big Ten Player of the Week honors after a 28 point and 12 rebound performance against Northern Iowa. The game is set for 6pm inside the Knapp Center. Iowa is looking for a clean sweep against their in-state rivals this year after beating ISU and UNI already, while coach Barancyzk has no problem handing an "L" to her alma-mater. "I really want Iowa to do well but you want to win every game you play right? You still have that competitiveness and I feel the same about Iowa State and Northern Iowa so it is really unique because I think all four coaches are great friends and colleagues but every single one of us we want to win every game we play," said Barancyzk.

Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder believes a great way to wrap up the season hopefully atop the college basketball scene in Iowa. "We'd love to be state champs. We'd love to end non-conference on a positive note going into the Christmas holidays. We are looking forward to competing at Drake."