Cyclones Thrilled Health Could Lead To Full Potential Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The Cyclones have spent nearly a dozen games without two of their most experienced players and have won nine of eleven games. Friday, the team will finally be at full strength.

A foot injury has sidelined Lindell Wigginton but he wasn't just Iowa State's best player, he is also the returning leading scorer in the Big 12 from a year ago. Couple that with the absence of big man Solomon Young because of a groin injury and the Cyclone's were legitimately hampered without a physical defensive presence. In the team's final game before the holidays and before Big 12 conference play begins Iowa State will get them both Friday night when the Cyclones host Eastern Illinois. Despite freshman guard Tyrese Haliburton and Talen Horton-Tucker's phenomenal play, the news has made many on the team excited to finally play to their fullest potential. "I can't wait to get Lindell back," said Haliburton. He added, " He's one of our best players. He's one of my best friends and I don't know how much it means for me but I hope it means we play better and keep getting wins."