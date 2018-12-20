Grimes Man Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Two Kittens

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Grimes man is charged in an animal abuse investigation.

Twenty-two-year-old Tylor Nokes is accused of abusing a pair of kittens. The two animals were brought to the Animal Rescue League earlier this month.

The ARL says both of the kittens had head trauma. One of the kittens was unable to walk and the other could barely open its eyes because of facial swelling.

The ARL wasn’t sure if the kittens would survive, but after nearly two weeks of care they are already showing improvement. They will still need several months of treatment to fully recover.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which resulted in Nokes being charged with two counts of animal neglect causing serious injury. He was arrested Wednesday but has already bonded out of jail.