Iowan Headed to Rose Parade to Celebrate Easter Seals’ 100th Anniversary

DES MOINES, Iowa –An Iowa college student is excited for bowl season but not because of football. Reagan Crabtree is headed to California to be in the Rose Parade.

The Tournament of Rose's Parade is a New Year’s Day tradition. “I'm so excited to be going to the Rose Bowl Parade," said Reagan.

Reagan isn't just going to the Rose Parade. She'll be in it. "I can't wait to be there in the moment," she said.

Reagan is one of nine clients served by Easter Seals affiliates around the country to ride on the float celebrating the organization's 100th anniversary.

"The float represents the 1.5 million people Easter Seals serves across the nation. We're really wanting to lift up people with disabilities who are independent, living successfully in our communities across the nation," said Jessica Brown, Director of Marketing and Communications for Easter Seals Iowa.

Reagan became an Easter Seals client three years ago when she started college. She has Apraxia, which is a neurological disorder that affects how the brain communicates with the mouth.

“She gets all these feelings inside her. She understands what people are saying. Sometimes she has difficulty from her brain to her mouth to get it out," said Michael Henry, Support Community Education Coordinator with Easter Seals Iowa.

Henry helps her communicate with teachers and manage her time. "I wouldn't be in college without Easter Seals because my confidence has grown because of Easter Seals," said Reagan.

Now, she'll serve as an example of what persistence can overcome, as she enjoys the once in a lifetime opportunity participating in the Rose Parade. "I'm a big advocate for kids with disabilities and inclusion," said Reagan.

You can watch the Rose Parade on Channel 13. It starts at 10 a.m. CST on New Year's Day.