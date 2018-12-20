Local High School Students Start Viral #Pies4Patients Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- You may have seen it floating around the internet -- local people are getting a pie thrown in their face to raise money for Blank Children’s Hospital.

It all started when the Lincoln High School Theater department wanted to promote their fall production as well as get involved with the community. The fall production was The Humor Games, a spin off play of The Hunger Games. In true tribute fashion, you were chosen for the humor games with a pie to the face. The students took that idea and whipped up a challenge.

“If you came to our show you could put money in like a teacher’s bucket. Whichever teacher got the most money got pied on the last night of our show. But if we reached $500 in donations then every teacher would get pied,” Lincoln High School Junior Damaryon Gochett said.

They raised $540 and realized that was just a slice of the impact they could make, so they began nominating other people.

All donations go to Blank Children’s Hospital, so far, they have raised nearly $1000.

“These funds will be used to help support patients and families where it’s needed most,” Blank Children’s Hospital Director of Development Brenna Finnerty said.

The popularity of this challenge is very surprising and humbling to the students that started it.

“Some of us might not have the means to donate but at least we’re showing that we’re supportive,” Gochett said. “We’re here for each other, you don’t ever have to do anything alone, and I think it’s showing that all of us at different schools and places, it doesn’t matter where we are, that we all support them.”

The challenge is to post a video getting pied in the face or donate $20, or do both, and then nominate other people for the challenge, remember to use the #pies4patients hashtag.

You can click here to make a donation directly to Blank Children’s Hospital.