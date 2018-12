Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- From floods and tornadoes at home to hurricanes and wildfires across the country, the American Red Cross has always stepped up to help.

Our local chapter of the Red Cross is ready to help in any disaster and 2018 was a busy year. Channel 13’s Dan Winters had the chance to talk with Disaster Program Manager Kayla Beckerdite about her experiences and with the local Red Cross has accomplished this year.