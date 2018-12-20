Nativity Scenes from the World On Display near Grundy Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRUNDY CENTER,Iowa- Marlene Nehr is a retired pastor, who took up collecting Christmas nativity sets from around the world. She began her collection after going to a store at Christmas and found they had no nativity sets for sale.

She has since found a lot of these displays, around 300 all together. She has them all over her home on a farm near Grundy Center.

“I was a former pastor at our church,” said Nehr. “When I retired from that I thought maybe this would be a way I could still tell the story I think is important to know.”

She loves getting unique sets from over seas. She has one made of bullet casings from a a war in Liberia. There’s another made of orange peals, and still another with grains of rice as the people in the scene.

For the past 12 or so Christmas seasons, she and her husband Lyle have opened their home to tours of the collection.

“Some people come and take a quick tour and don’t read the labels, and so you wonder now what are they thinking?” said Nehr. “Then others come and spend an hour or two reading labels and asking questions.”

This weekend the Nehrs will host visitors at their home to view the collection, they can also schedule interested people by appointment.

Call 319-824-6772 for information.